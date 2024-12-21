Berlin film fest to give honorary award to Tilda Swinton

The award will be presented at the festival's opening ceremony in the German capital on 13 February.

The Berlinale, running February 13-23, ranks along with Cannes and Venice among Europe's top film festivals.

The 2025 edition of the festival will open with the premiere of "Das Licht" ("The Light") by German director Tom Tykwer.

Swinton said in the statement from the Berlinale that "to be honoured in this way by this particular festival is deeply touching for me".