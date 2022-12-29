CBFC asks 'Pathaan' makers to make changes before theatrical release

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan' which also stars John Abraham is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

One of its songs 'Besharam Rang' courted controversy over the saffron-coloured bikini sported by Deepika Padukone.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.”

Joshi added that "CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."