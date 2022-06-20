Pixar's 'Lightyear' underwhelms With USD 51 million debut as 'Jurassic World' stays No. 1

To infinity and beyond? Not exactly...

"Lightyear," a spinoff story set in Pixar's "Toy Story" universe, fell short of that boundless milestone in its box office debut, collecting a lackluster USD 51 million from 4,255 North American theaters. Family audiences, the movie's prime demographic, have been largely absent since Covid.

But even so, those ticket sales are disappointing for a brand as recognisable as Pixar, the home of "The Incredibles," Finding Nemo" and "Up." It's particularly problematic given that "Lightyear" cost USD 200 million to produce and tens of millions more to market.