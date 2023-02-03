Shah Rukh Khan: Indian heartthrob and King of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood's most popular star and at 57 still its biggest sex symbol, whose silver-screen repertoire of dance, romance and shoot-em-up heroics made him the cinematic avatar of a changing India.

"King Khan" -- whose moniker reflects decades of box office dominance -- is a rare unifying figure across India's multiple geographic, linguistic and religious faultlines.

His latest film "Pathaan" was an event akin to a national celebration, shrugging off boycott calls by Hindu hardliners and packing out theatres with boisterous crowds.

Fans regularly make the pilgrimage to the gates of his Mumbai mansion and wait through the day to catch a brief glimpse of a man who basks in his status as a public icon.