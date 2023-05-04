Priyanka Chopra was 'deeply depressed' after botched nose surgery

Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about how a botched nose surgery impacted her health.

On the Howard Stern Show, Priyanka revealed that the botched nose surgery drove her into a 'deep depression', and she even thought it could end her career, E! Online reported.

"It was a dark phase," Priyanka said on the Howard Stern Show 1st May.

"This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression."