Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black Valentino ensembles

The Desi Girl arrived on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits.

Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. Nick looked dapper in a black leather jacket.

Priyanka also sported an 11-carat diamond necklace. The actor kept her hairstyle simple in a side-parted bun.