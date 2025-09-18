Busan film competition showcases Asian cinema's 'strength'

For the first time, a full line-up of movies will compete at Busan's International Film Festival, as it looks to celebrate "progressive" and "humane" regional cinema, the jury said Thursday.

The 30th edition of Asia's largest film festival is being revamped this year with a "historic" competition between 14 titles, including four from South Korea. Previous editions have only seen small-scale competitions.

A seven-member jury, headed by South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin and featuring directors and actors from the region, will select the winners.