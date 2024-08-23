Busan film festival to posthumously honour ‘Parasite’ actor Lee

The Busan International Film Festival, Asia's largest, will this year posthumously honour late South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun with the Korea Cinema Award, organisers said Friday.

Lee, best known globally for his starring role in Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’, was found dead in an apparent suicide in December 2023 after a two-month police investigation over suspected drug use, sparking industry outcry and widespread public concern.

The festival's Korea Cinema Award is "presented to filmmakers who have elevated the status of Korean cinema and contributed to its global growth," BIFF organisers said in a statement.