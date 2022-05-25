‘Pushing boundaries’: Indian film industry seeks new horizons in Cannes

India’s film industry, the world’s most prolific, is taking centre stage at the Cannes Film Festival, but insiders say it’s a challenge to please global audiences without losing its massive fanbase at home.

India is the festival’s first-ever guest of honour this year in its “Marche du Film” where global companies come together to buy and sell film rights and hash out production deals.

A high-profile Indian delegation, including a government minister, has been given privileged access to global distributors and screened many work-in-progress movies in search of financing.