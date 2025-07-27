Ryan Gosling starrer 'Project Hail Mary' unveiled at Comic-Con

Comic-Con attendees got their first glimpse Saturday at the new sci-fi space thriller "Project Hail Mary," starring Ryan Gosling, ahead of its arrival in US theaters in March 2026.

Gosling was joined on a convention panel by directing duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, as well as screenwriter Drew Goddard and book author Andy Weir -- whose previous novel "The Martian" was also turned into an Oscar-nominated film starring Matt Damon.

Based on Weir's 2021 book of the same title, "Project Hail Mary" follows astronaut Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher waking up to learn he was recruited for a space mission to save Earth from an existential solar threat.

Gosling described his character as "a scared guy who has to do something impossible."