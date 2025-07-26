TV series 'Alien' lands at Comic-Con

The highly anticipated science fiction series "Alien: Earth" officially landed at Comic-Con in California on Friday, where thousands of fans watched the pilot of a new TV series in the franchise.

The pop culture convention held annually in San Diego was the chosen setting for the world premiere of the FX series created by Noah Hawley.

"This is by far the biggest thing I've ever made," Hawley told 6,500 cheering fans in Comic-Con's Hall H before presenting the first episode, which he also directed.

And in Hall H -- unlike in space -- you could hear them scream.

"It was crazy!" squealed Nicole Martindale, a fan of the franchise who traveled from northern California for the event.

"It wasn't what I expected based on the Alien movies, but it was pretty cool," she added.