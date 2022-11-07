‘Birkonna Pritilata’ to hit theatres 18 November

Tisha said, “This is my first visit to the stunning and historic Eden College. Also, this is the first time I have appeared in front of such a large crowd after the Covid-19 pandemic. I hope everyone watches Birkonna Pritilata, which is a story of inspiration for all women.”

Pradip said the shooting of the film was finished a long time ago and it is now ready for its November 18 release. “We want students to watch the movie more because of its historical aesthetics. We are talking with the halls so that we can offer tickets for students at a discounted rate.”

In the evening, the film’s song “Poradhinotar Shringkhawl” was released on the Facebook page of the film and YouTube channel Charuprangon. The song is written by Pradip and voiced, tuned and composed by Bappa.