Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after a robber barged in his and wife Kareena Kapoor’s residence at Bandra (west) in Mumbai and allegedly stabbed him, reports Indian media outlet Hindustan Times.
The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday when the actor was sleeping in his house along with his other family members, it said.
The police said the robber fled from the scene after occupants of the house woke up and police are trying to trace him. The Bandra police are in the process of registering an FIR and several police teams have been formed to nab the culprit.
Quoting Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, Hindustan Times report said, “Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done.”
Dr Uttamani also said that there is another injury on Saif’s neck and that is also being evaluated. He said that surgery started at 5.30 am and was still being done.
His family is with him at the hospital.
‘Attempted burglary’
According to Indian news agency ANI, a message from Saif Ali Khan’s PR team confirmed the incident, describing it as an attempted burglary.
The message read, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter.”
According to Mumbai Police, the attack occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder had a confrontation with the actor's maid.
As Saif Ali Khan tried to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the unknown individual became aggressive, leading to a scuffle in which the actor was injured. Police are currently investigating the matter.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, stated, “The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing.”
The actor was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical attention.
The incident has prompted reactions from fellow celebrities as well. Actor Pooja Bhatt took to her official X handle to express her concerns about safety in the area.
She wrote, “Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis.”
‘Extremely shocked, what is going on in Mumbai?’
Congress MP from Mumbai North Central, Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday targeted the Maharashtra government after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained minor injuries following a scuffle with an intruder who entered his residence.
In a post on X, Gaikwad said that the incident happened in Bandra which is considered a safe neighbourhood.
“Extremely shocked at this brazen attack. What is going on in Mumbai? That this happens in Bandra in a what is known as a safe neighbourhood, is what is most concerning. What security can the common man then expect?” the Congress MP said.
She also demanded answers from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident.
“Day in and day out we hear of gun violence, robberies, stabbing incidents in Mumbai and MMR and the government has no answers. We need answers Dev_Fadnavis,” she said.
The police have initiated a full investigation into the matter.
‘Police responsible to ensure such incidents doesn’t repeat’
Speaking about Saif Ali Khan’s injuries, governing BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that the police will investigate the incident and no one will be spared.
In a self-made video, Kadam also asserted that the Police is responsible for ensuring such incidents does not repeat.
“According to Police, a man entered the actor’s house with the intention of robbery, and in a scuffle with the man the actor suffered injuries. The Police will investigate the incident and no one will be spared. Police are responsible to ensure such an incident does not repeat,” Kadam said.
‘Sheer failure of Home Minister and govt’
Following the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil on Thursday criticised the state government’s handling of the situation, calling the law and order in Maharashtra a “complete collapse”.
Speaking to ANI, Patil called for the Home Ministry to be entrusted to an independent and competent minister if the Chief Minister is too busy to manage it effectively.
“The law and order situation in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. There is pressure from the government on the administration. There is political interference...This is a sheer failure of the Home Minister and the government. Political interference should stop immediately. If the Chief Minister is very busy then the Home Ministry should be given to an independent competent minister,” the Congress leader said.
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Devara Part 1, an action-packed film that hit theatres in September 2024, starring alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.
The film was released in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
Saif is also set to star in the upcoming heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal. The film promises to feature a tense battle between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s characters.