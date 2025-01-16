Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after a robber barged in his and wife Kareena Kapoor’s residence at Bandra (west) in Mumbai and allegedly stabbed him, reports Indian media outlet Hindustan Times.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday when the actor was sleeping in his house along with his other family members, it said.

The police said the robber fled from the scene after occupants of the house woke up and police are trying to trace him. The Bandra police are in the process of registering an FIR and several police teams have been formed to nab the culprit.