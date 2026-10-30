'Star Trek', 'X-Men' star Patrick Stewart dead at 86

Patrick Stewart, the British Shakespearean actor who became a Hollywood megastar through roles in the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" franchises, has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.

His death on Wednesday came after a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, according to an official statement on his social media accounts.

"His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre," the statement said.

The actor, who hailed from the northern English region of Yorkshire, trod the boards in Britain with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre in London, and worked on British television.

But he rocketed into the pop culture history books in his mid-40s when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and then again as Professor Charles Xavier in multiple "X-Men" and related Marvel films.