'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte dead: representatives

RJ Mitte, the young actor best known for playing Walter White Jr in the award-winning TV series "Breaking Bad," has died, his representatives told AFP on Monday. He was 34.

The cause of death for the actor, who lived with cerebral palsy, was not immediately revealed.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," said a statement issued by Sean Reilly.

A teenage Mitte first appeared in "Breaking Bad" in 2008 as the son of chemistry-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White, a role that won Bryan Cranston global acclaim.