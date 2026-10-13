'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte dead: representatives
RJ Mitte, the young actor best known for playing Walter White Jr in the award-winning TV series "Breaking Bad," has died, his representatives told AFP on Monday. He was 34.
The cause of death for the actor, who lived with cerebral palsy, was not immediately revealed.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," said a statement issued by Sean Reilly.
A teenage Mitte first appeared in "Breaking Bad" in 2008 as the son of chemistry-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White, a role that won Bryan Cranston global acclaim.
"Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," Reilly said.
That campaigning evolved into working as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and for Shriners Children's, a nonprofit hospital network.
"He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities," Reilly added.
"Breaking Bad," which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013, is routinely acclaimed as groundbreaking television, and was recently named by The New York Times as the best TV show of the 21st century.
'You will be missed'
Co-stars rushed to pay tribute to the performer, with Cranston recalling how Mitte was 14 when the show began and "met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination."
"That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor," Cranston wrote in an Instagram post.
Aaron Paul -- who played Jesse Pinkman, White's young partner in crime -- said he was "at a loss" over the news.
"RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."
Dean Norris, who starred in the series as Mitte's on-screen uncle, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency, said he was "heartbroken" by the news of the young man's death.
"Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set," Norris wrote on social media.
"He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can't believe it. Thinking of him and his family."
Fellow actor and disability campaigner Marlee Matlin, who appeared with Mitte in "Cinemability: The Art of Inclusion," a documentary that examined the history of disability portrayals in US film and television, said her heart was "shattered."
"There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You will always have a place in my heart. RIP," wrote Matlin, who became the first deaf actress to win an Oscar when she scooped the top honor for "Children of a Lesser God."