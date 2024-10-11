Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’ hits US theaters weeks before election

Explosive Donald Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’ hits US theaters Friday, with filmmakers gambling that it will draw audiences in a fiercely polarised nation just weeks before its subject's election showdown with rival Kamala Harris.

The hot-topic film about the Republican candidate's younger years has drawn legal threats from Trump's attorneys, not least for deeply unflattering scenes including a depiction of the former president raping his wife.

None of the major Hollywood studios was willing to risk distributing the polarising movie, which is instead being released in some 1,700 North American movie theaters this weekend by indie studio Briarcliff Entertainment.