Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Look at some of his best performances

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's most celebrated actors, has defined Hindi cinema for over five decades. With his diverse roles, he has created an indelible mark on Indian cinema. He gained popularity in the early 1970s with films such as 'Anand', 'Zanjeer' and later came a string of cinematic landmarks, including 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', and 'Don', each cementing his place as a cultural icon.

Born on 11 October, 1942, Bachchan never confined himself to one genre. His versatility shone through in lighter roles, such as 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Amar Akbar Anthony', where his impeccable comic timing added another dimension to his stardom. While in 'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Kabhie', the audience got a glimpse of his romantic side as an actor, which proved that he can go beyond his 'angry young man' image.