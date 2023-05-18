Cannes: Kore-eda's 'Monster' with a big heart

But while Kore-eda's characters emerge with their humanity intact, Japan's education system does not come off so well.

"When an institution puts protecting itself at the very top of its priorities... then 'what really happened is not important'," said Kore-eda, quoting a line from the film.

The phrase, he said, "is relevant not only for Japan's education system but also the majority of collective institutions that have a tendency to want to protect themselves at the cost of many other things".