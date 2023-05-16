The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

‘Asteroid City’ by Wes Anderson

The king of quirky, Anderson divides audiences and almost never wins awards, but is loved by actors. His latest -- about American space cadets -- stars Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Edward Norton, to name but a few.

‘The Zone of Interest’ by Jonathan Glazer

Based on a book by Martin Amis about a romance in the Auschwitz concentration camp, the long-awaited return of this British director (‘Under the Skin’, ‘Sexy Beast’) has arthouse fans salivating.

‘May December’ by Todd Haynes

Haynes wowed Cannes with lesbian drama ‘Carol’ in 2015 starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. His latest pairs two more big-hitters, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, for the story of an actress meeting the couple at the heart of a tabloid scandal.

‘Monster’ by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Japan's Kore-eda won the Palme for his touching family drama ‘Shoplifters’ in 2018. ‘Monster’ unfolds multiple viewpoints, ‘Rashomon’-style, to explain a child's disturbing behaviour.