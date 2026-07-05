Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt are now married, check out inside wedding pics

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have officially begun a new chapter in their lives after tying the knot in a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

Hours after the intimate ceremony, the first inside picture of the newlyweds is finally out.

The pictures, shared by Aamir Khan's PR team, Spice, on its official Instagram handle, captured Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, completing the registration formalities on Sunday, 5 July.