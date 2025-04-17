Michael Keaton joins Robert De Niro in 'The Whisper Man'

Michael Keaton is set to join the ensemble cast of Netflix and AGBO's crime thriller 'The Whisper Man,' starring Robert De Niro.

As per a media outlet, the film is an adaptation of Alex North's novel of the same name and follows a widowed crime writer who seeks help from his estranged father, a retired police detective, after his 8-year-old son is abducted.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including John Carroll Lynch, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague, and Acston Luca Porto, joining De Niro, Adam Scott, and Michelle Monaghan.