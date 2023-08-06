Apu Biswas goes to the police station at night, DB office the next day

Speculations ran rife after popular Dhallywood actress Apu Biswas made back-to-back visits to a police station and the police detective branch office in just 24 hours.
Apu Biswas went to the Fatullah police station in Narayanganj on Saturday night and remained there for a half hour before leaving for home in the capital’s Bashundhara Residential Area.
The next day, she went to the office of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Apu Biswas said it was a ‘courtesy call’ at the police station, but, people close to her said the actresses Biswas visited the law agencies’ offices to seek legal assistance on some complications over social media.
Sources said Apu Biswas went to the Fatullah police station at 8:30pm on Saturday night. Two persons accompanied her. She left the police station after having a conversation with the officer-in-charge (OC) Nure Azam Mia.
Apu Biswas told the media, “Since the show of my film ‘Lal Shari’ is underway in Narayanganj, I made a brief visit to Fatullah police station. It was just a courtesy call.”
Asked on how ‘Lal Shari’ is performing in theatres, Apu Biswas said, “I cannot say like everyone else that my film has become a blockbuster. However, it is performing on average and that is quite enough.”
Actor Symon Sadik starred against Apu Biswas in ‘Lal Shari’
Meanwhile, the actress spoke nothing to the media on her visit to the Detective Branch office. A source close to the Apu Biswas said she went to there to lodge a complaint on spreading negative, false and misleading information against her on social media.
Recently, Apu Biswas returned home after a visit to the US. She went there along with her son Abraham Khan Joy. Actor Shakib Khan, father of Abraham Khan Joy, went to the US before them.
Apu Biswas and Shakib Khan separated in November 2017, but both of them spend time with their son together.