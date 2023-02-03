‘Faraaz’ released in 100 cinemas across India

Another noted Bollywood directed Anubhav Sinha produced the film ‘Faraaz’. Speaking to Times of India before the release of the film, he said, “It is a special film and we want people to be a part of the premium show experience across India.”

Asking people to watch the film, Sinha says “‘Faraaz’ is a story that needs to be experienced on the big screen. We want this film to reach its right audience and hence we decided to have a premium release in select screens.”