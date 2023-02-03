‘Faraaz’ released in 100 cinemas across India

Another noted Bollywood directed Anubhav Sinha produced the film ‘Faraaz’. Speaking to Times of India before the release of the film, he said, “It is a special film and we want people to be a part of the premium show experience across India.”
Asking people to watch the film, Sinha says “‘Faraaz’ is a story that needs to be experienced on the big screen. We want this film to reach its right audience and hence we decided to have a premium release in select screens.”
Other producers of the movie are Bhushan Kumar, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films.
Hansal Mehta chose two new faces Zahan Kapoor, cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aditya Rawal, son of Paresh Rawal.
In a special screening of ‘Faraaz’ for the Kapoor family a few days ago, Kareena, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Zahaan’s parents Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy and a few others were present. All of them highly praised the acting of Zahaan who has been portraying the eponymous character ‘Faraaz’.