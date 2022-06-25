Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in films, unveils his new look from 'Pathaan'

And the wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan's full look from his upcoming film 'Pathaan' has been unveiled, and that too on a day when he has completed 30 years in the film industry.

Taking to social media handles, SRK dropped a motion poster from 'Pathaan' on Saturday. In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan is looking raw in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand. His face is partially visible and it is rugged and bloodied. And, SRK's voiceover can be heard in the clip.