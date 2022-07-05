Siam to make debut in Tollywood alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee

It is learned that the shooting of the movie will start in London this August. It will be produced by Shadow Films and Roadshow Films.

Regarding his involvement in the project Siam Ahmed said, "I’m not allowed to reveal the details about the story yet; the director will inform everyone in time. The least I can say is that this is a movie with a family story, which highlights the narratives of two generations. Audiences from both Kolkata and Bangladesh will be able to relate to the film.”