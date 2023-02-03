James Cameron admits, ''Jack might have lived in Titanic," but there are "variables"

Director James Cameron is still pondering over the numerous possibilities of the film 'Titanic', even after it hit the theatres 25 years ago.

The 1997 film's director commissioned a scientific study to determine if there really was enough room for both Jack and Rose DeWitt Bukater (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, respectively) to fit on the ever-debated floating door after the Titanic sank in the Oscar-winning blockbuster, reported People.

A first look into the National Geographic special about the study, 'Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, premiered on Good Morning America', where the director allowed his fans to have a peek into his thought process.