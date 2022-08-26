Artistes seek freedom in telling stories, not ‘barbed wire of control’

The ambience of the press conference spoke out loudly when film directors and artistes of three generations were addressing a media conference at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) protesting a few recent incidents on Thursday.

Barbed wire fencing that separated the newspersons and directors and artistes was a symbol of the condition they have been working these days. Some posters of acclaimed films were hanging on the wall. Some of those films drew much flak from the state and administration.