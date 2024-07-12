Baldwin, other actor's cartridge belts on 'Rust' set had live rounds: crime tech

Live rounds were found in the cartidge belts of Alec Baldwin and another actor on the set of a Western movie that was the scene of a fatal shooting, a police technician testified Thursday at the trial of the Hollywood star.

Baldwin, 66, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the movie 'Rust'.

The actor -- known for the television comedy '30 Rock' -- was holding a prop revolver during a rehearsal in a church when it fired a live round, killing Hutchins and wounding the movie's director.

Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician, testified that a number of live rounds were mixed in with dummy rounds on the set of the movie being filmed in New Mexico, where the trial is taking place.