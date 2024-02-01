Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to ‘Rust’ killing

Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges over the death of a young woman who was fatally shot on the set of a budget Western, US court documents showed Wednesday.

Baldwin, a producer and star of the film, was charged in January for his role in the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins during the filming of period piece ‘Rust’ in New Mexico.

He was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.

The incident sent shockwaves through Hollywood and led to calls for a tightening of the rules around the use of firearms on movie sets.