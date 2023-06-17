UAE cinemas scrap Spider-Man film

"'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' will not be releasing in the UAE," VOX Cinemas said in response to an enquiry on Facebook.

The cinema company, which operates in the UAE and much of the Gulf region, did not provide a reason for the decision.

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, which owns VOX Cinemas, did not respond to a request for comment.

The superhero film, which premiered late last month, has sparked controversy online in the UAE for a scene featuring a flag with the writing "protect trans kids".