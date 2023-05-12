Bangladeshi SRK fans rejoice as ‘Pathaan’ hits local cinema halls

The release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film “Pathaan” in Bangladesh on Friday was greeted by sold-out cinema halls.
After months of uncertainty, Bangladesh fans finally get to see Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie on the silver screen.
The movie was released on 41 movie theaters around the country. Every day, there will be 206 shows of the film, reports news agency UNB.
“Pathaan” has been released in Bangladesh under SAFTA agreement. According to the import conditions, Shakib Khan's “Panku Jamai” has been exported to India. “Pathaan” has been imported in Bangladesh by Action Cut Entertainment.
The Siddharth Anand directed movie also has Bollywood stars John Abraham as the antagonist and Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.
“Pathaan” has already made history in Bollywood. The movie has broken many records in the Indian box office and also made a tremendous splash outside of India, owing to the legions of Shah Rukh Khan fans across the world.
With “Pathaan”, the box office is opening for the first time in some halls of Bangladesh. Ananya Mamun, owner of Action Cut Entertainment, said initially 15 halls will be arranged for the box office. There will be an extension from the second week.