I'm nothing but a puppet

Prothom Alo :

Sohel Rana: Time is moving on. I feel like I am nothing but a puppet I don't know why I started to feel like this. At the start of life, I didn't know where I was born, who first clothed me, bathed me. I knew nothing. My mother taught me, "This is your father. This is your uncle" and so on. I started to recognise everyone. I forged relationships. I got to know my friends, my well-wishers. Then what? I will leave again. When I die, who will bathe me? I do not know. Who will clothe me in my shroud? I do not know. Who will carry me to my grave? I do not know. Who am I? So birthdays really mean nothing. It's nothing but just a simple day.