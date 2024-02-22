Interview: Sohel Rana
I'm nothing but a puppet
Masud Parvez, better known as Sohel Rana, is among those who created a sensation in the world of Bangla cinema after the country's independence. This veteran film personality celebrated his 78th birthday on 21 February. This year this producer-cum-director-cum-actor also completed 50 years of his career in the film industry. In an interview with Prothom Alo Entertainment at his house in Uttara, Sohel Rana talks about himself, his career and more.
First let me wish you a happy birthday!
Thank you, though I don't celebrate my birthday anymore.
What sort of worries?
Sohel Rana: Time is moving on. I feel like I am nothing but a puppet I don't know why I started to feel like this. At the start of life, I didn't know where I was born, who first clothed me, bathed me. I knew nothing. My mother taught me, "This is your father. This is your uncle" and so on. I started to recognise everyone. I forged relationships. I got to know my friends, my well-wishers. Then what? I will leave again. When I die, who will bathe me? I do not know. Who will clothe me in my shroud? I do not know. Who will carry me to my grave? I do not know. Who am I? So birthdays really mean nothing. It's nothing but just a simple day.
So all said and done, what is life?
Sohel Rana: That's my question too. I can't find the answer.
But you did celebrate your birthday once upon a time. When did these feelings begin to grow?
Sohel Rana: These feelings were there before the Covid outbreak, but grew intense during the pandemic. I don't celebrate my birthday since then. I do not spoil the day for those who come over to wish me. They come out of love, to spend some time with me, hang out and then leave. Time passes. That's about it. But I feel life is very small. Our span of life is extremely short. When I pray, I often say, Allah, why did you send me with so few days? My youth ended before it could hardly begin!
What would you do if your life was longer?
Sohel Rana: I would never deviate from my ideals and beliefs. I have always endeavoured to ensure that no one is harmed by my actions. I do not know how far I have been able to do so, but I would continue to do so. Within my limited power, I would try to stand by the side of everyone. I have never intentionally hurt anyone. I have always offered advice to anyone who has come to me for advice, but have never imposed it on anyone. I would continue to do this if granted a long life. I want to be a good man and have always wanted to be so.
How did you develop this mindset?
Sohel Rana: I think my father had this mindset too. The people of the village would say so too. My mother would also do a lot for people. We would live in Barishal back then.
How to be a good person?
Sohel Rana: It has to come from within, it is a blessing of Allah. If the Creator wants it so, you will be a good person.
How important is it for an artiste to be a good person?
Sohel Rana: I do not consider everyone to be an artiste. But to be an artiste one must definitely be a good person. One must be good from within. You can be a good actor, actress or singer, but it is hard to be a good artiste. In artiste must be good on the inside.
You did a lot in your life. Even so, people tend to say there was lot more to be done...
I have no regrets. I do not rue over what could have been done, what remains unfulfilled. On the contrary, I thank Allah for a good life. I have been successful in my life. I have had all that a person could need in life.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
People's aims and objectives change in different stages of life. My parents may have had one sort of dream for me. But since an early age, I always did well in whatever I tried. When I played football, I was the captain. When I played cricket, I was the captain there too. When I was in politics, I was the general secretary of the party's Mymensingh unit. I was the vice president of Iqbal Hall when I was in University. I had no training in acting when I joined the movies, but the Almighty gave me so much popularity. I made 34 films and those were hits too. Now all I want is for my loved ones to be by my side when I pass away.