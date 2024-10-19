Disney announces 'Prince Charming' film with Paul King at the helm

Disney is set to bring a new cinematic take on the beloved character of Prince Charming, enlisting acclaimed director Paul King for the project.

Following his success with the 'Paddington' films and the upcoming 'Wonka', King will helm this fresh interpretation of the iconic figure, as per Deadline.

As per Deadline, sources close to the production have confirmed that King will direct the film, with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker joining him as co-writers.