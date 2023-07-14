Studio Ghibli's Miyazaki releases first film in a decade

Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki's highly-anticipated film -- his first feature in a decade and probably his last -- was released in Japan on Friday.

The 82-year-old Miyazaki, co-founder of the celebrated anime house Ghibli, came out of retirement to make ‘How Do You Live?’.

It was years in production, with the studio taking the unusual step of keeping details about the plot tightly under wraps and offering minimal publicity.

The only clue about the storyline was a poster featuring a hand-sketched, bird-like creature with an eye nestled below its beak.