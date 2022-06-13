The Wind Rises: A tale by Miyazaki

Jiro often meets with the famous Italian aeronautical designer, Gianni Caproni in his dreams. He realizes he cannot be a pilot being nearsighted, despite his beautiful dreams of flying. So he focuses on studying engineering to rather design his dreams. Jiro bewails that Japan’s technology is primitive and backward. In addition to the political and economic unrest, unemployment makes it hard for Japan to compete with other technological powerhouses like America or Germany. Jiro was later sent to Germany as a delegate to learn about their airplane technology.

The film follows the story of Jiro meeting Naoko Satomi, a fictional character created by Miyazaki based on the novel of Tatsuo Mori. Jiro met with Naoko for the first time during the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake on a train. Many years later, Jiro runs into Naoko again. They develop feelings for each other, Jiro wishes to marry Naoko but learns that Naoko has tuberculosis and does not wish to marry until she recovers. She decides to go to a sanatorium to recover but cannot bear the distance. Having an impromptu traditional wedding later, they decide to lend each other support until Jiro’s first successful fighter plane flight.