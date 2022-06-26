'There was a strange chemistry between the couple'

You embodied the role of the poet Jibanananda Das’ wife Labanyaprabha Das in ‘Jhora Palok’. How was your experience acting this role? How did you feel to see yourself as Labanyaprabha Das on screen?

There’s indeed a lot of controversy regarding this character. There are different narratives actually. But, when we went to do the film, tons of research was carried out. Even I myself did some reading. And I actually discovered an entirely different person.

That woman was a good actress herself, you know. She used to act in the theatre. She was quite a scholar. She used to write really well. But, beyond all of that, she actually sacrificed a lot for Jibananabda Das to make his own mark.

Their family was struggling with financial crisis. In actuality, that woman helped a lot, taking up various jobs and was even a tutor. From what I understood, Jibanananda Das seemed like a man devoid of any form of pragmatism. He wasn’t very easy to live with.

This woman didn’t find that much relief in her life, yet she inspired Jibananda in many ways. In this film, we see a depiction of the literary characters created by Jibananda Das through the character I play.