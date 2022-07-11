'Thor: Love and Thunder' film director Taika Waititi explains why he won't release a director's cut

Taika Waititi, the director of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', the fourth film in the Marvel series, which debuted this weekend to a franchise-high USD 143 million, said in a recent interview that he doesn't like lengthier versions of films that include stuff that was removed for the original theatrical run.

According to sources, when asked if he was aware of a petition advocating for a director's cut, Waititi hinted that he believes they can be bloated and overloaded. "I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck," he said.