'Thor: Love and Thunder' film director Taika Waititi explains why he won't release a director's cut

"Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Oh you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good, at four and a half hours. There are a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there. You don't even have to pause it”, Waititi added.
Waititi was asked what may be included in such a version if it were released. "I'd say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there," he said.
"There might be a couple of deleted scenes. But as I always say, a scene is deleted because it's not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted-scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can't click on them", he added.
Waititi also appears in 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which reunites Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman from the previous film. Christian Bale joins an ensemble cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, and Russell Crowe.