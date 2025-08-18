Terence Stamp, 60s icon and Superman villain, dies

Stamp, exploded on to the screen in the 1960s as a leading man, even then sometimes playing troubled characters. At one point, he seemed to specialise in playing brooding villains

Later still, he broke out of that typecasting to play a partying transgender woman in "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert".

From Pier Paolo Pasolini's "Theorem" to a villain's role in one of the "Star Wars" films, the handsome leading man captivated audiences in both art house films and Hollywood blockbusters.

He lent his magnetic presence to more than 60 films during a career that spanned a range of genres.