Barbie actress Margot Robbie expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Robbie and Ackerley, also 34, have been close collaborators through their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they run alongside Robbie's childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara.

The company has been behind successful projects including 'I, Tonya,' 'Birds of Prey,' and 'Barbie'-all of which stars Robbie.

Ackerley recently shared with The Sunday Times about their seamless work-life balance, and said that their personal and professional lives blend harmoniously without strict boundaries.