Actress Mahira Khan expecting second child at 41
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is expecting her second child. The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a photograph of herself. In the picture, she is wearing a loose-fitting white gown and holding her belly with one hand.
In the post, Mahira Khan wrote, “We make plans, and then comes Allah’s plan.” With this one sentence, the actress announced a new chapter in her life. Soon after the post was published, fans and well-wishers began congratulating her.
Mahira’s outfit and styling in the photograph were also simple. The full-sleeved white gown fell loosely around her body. Taken in a natural pose, the photograph captured the joy of motherhood.
Mahira Khan married businessman Salim Karim in October 2023. With the pregnancy announcement, the couple nearly three years after their marriage has revealed that a new member will soon join their family. The child will be the first child for Salim Karim and Mahira. However, it will be Mahira’s second child.
Mahira has a 17-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage to Ali Askari. Azlan was also by his mother’s side when she married for the second time. He walked his mother to the alter, holding her hand. His presence at the important moment in Mahira’s new life had also caught the attention of fans at the time.
Mahira recently attended the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. As part of the festival’s Community Impact programme, she moderated a discussion. The actress was also honoured there for her contribution to cinema.
Mahira Khan is one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses. She began her acting career in television dramas and quickly became a familiar face among audiences. She rose to widespread popularity in Pakistan for her role in the drama Humsafar. She later appeared in several acclaimed dramas, including Shehr-e-Zaat and Sadqay Tumhare.
In 2016, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees. It was her first work in Indian cinema. She has since continued to act regularly in Pakistani films. Her notable works include Bin Roye, Superstar and The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Source: Hindustan Times.