Actress Mahira Khan expecting second child at 41

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is expecting her second child. The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a photograph of herself. In the picture, she is wearing a loose-fitting white gown and holding her belly with one hand.

In the post, Mahira Khan wrote, “We make plans, and then comes Allah’s plan.” With this one sentence, the actress announced a new chapter in her life. Soon after the post was published, fans and well-wishers began congratulating her.