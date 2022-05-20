Trailer of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ launched in Cannes

The trailer of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, a biopic on Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been launched at the Cannes Festival, reports news agency BSS.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud and Indian Information and Broadcasting and Youths Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Sing Thakur jointly inaugurated the trailer on the third day of 75th Cannes Festival in France.