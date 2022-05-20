Trailer of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ launched in Cannes

Hasan, in his speech, said the life of Bangabandhu, victory from his struggle and his sacrifices have been portrayed in the movie.
The biopic, jointly produced by Bangladesh and India, will keep awake the spirit of Bangabandhu for decades though it is tough to portray the biographies of great people like Bangabandhu, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela in a film, he added.
For this, the minister extended his gratitude to Bangabandhu’s elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, his (Bangabandhu) younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, the Indian government, producer of the film, director, artistes and others.
Anurag said the work of making the biopic of Bangabandhu jointly is really a matter of joy and pride.
Bangladesh Ambassador to France Khandaker Mohammed Talha, Indian Ambassador Javed Ashraf, noted Indian director and also the director of movie Shyam Benegal, Executive Producer of the movie and FDC director general Nuzhat Yesmin, actor Arifin Shuvoo, who acted as Bangabandhu, actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha, who acted as Bangabandhu’s wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, script writers Atul Tiwari and Shama Jayedi, casting director of Bangladesh part Bahar Uddin Khelon, and other artistes of both the countries were present in the function.