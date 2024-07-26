Keanu Reeves recalls shooting for 'The Matrix', says it "changed my life"

Keanu Reeves, who played the role of Neo in the 1999 sci-fi action movie 'The Matrix', recently shared his experience of shooting for the film and how it 'changed' his life, reported Variety. 'The Matrix' is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

"'The Matrix' changed my life, and then over these years, it's changed so many other people's lives in really positive and great ways," Reeves said. "As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story," he added.