Jai from ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’: Redefining masculinity for Bollywood

When you think of a Bollywood hero, you probably imagine the alpha male, the angry young man, the muscle-man who takes on hundreds of villains single-handedly. But back in 2008, the character of Jai Singh Rathod in ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ broke away from that stereotypical macho image to redefine masculinity for Bollywood.

‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ was a refreshing coming-of-age romcom about a group of young adults fresh out of college. Yes, it had the classic best-friends-to-lovers storyline, but it unfolded naturally, through self-realisation, acceptance, and acknowledgement.