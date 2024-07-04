Aisha Banerjee, thinking outside the Bollywood box

When I had first come across the Bollywood film ‘Wake Up Sid’, I was still in my teens and I enjoyed it for all the fun bits involving Sid, played by Ranbir Kapoor, a carefree and clueless young man finishing his graduation.

However upon watching the film for a second time a few years apart I was completely blown away by the other protagonist of the film Aisha Banerjee, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, the new girl in the city in pursuit of her own identity and independence.

The character of Aisha from this directorial debut of Ayan Mukerji that released back in 2009 is an unconventional heroine in all her glory. She moved from Kolkata to Mumbai all on her own to follow her dream of becoming a writer.