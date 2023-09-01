OMG 2, a simple yet bold approach to sex education

I like spending my day-off lying as a couch potato, watching movies or reading books. This Wednesday I decided upon watching the recently-released Bollywood film OMG 2. I was fairly intrigued to watch how this movie deals with an issue as sensitive as sex education. Since I always find Bollywood movies a bit overdramatic, I started the movie without great expectations.

The story line of this satirical comedy-drama film revolves around a typical middle class father, Kanti Sharan Mudgal fighting for the dignity of his son. As his son is rusticated from an esteemed school for committing an 'indecent act' (pleasuring himself inside the school bathroom!), he files a case against the school as well as himself for failing his son to cope up with his adolescent sexual urges.

The man then goes on to proving his point that if the school and he as a parent had given his son a proper sex education, he would not have been confused and misguided. The court-room drama moves along, narrating the struggles the man and his family go through as the court case takes its course.