Making sex education easy and uninhibited

This wasn't just in this one centre. This brilliant sex education programme is conducted every Friday and Saturday at Solamaid in Bhatara ward 40, Khilbarirtek ward 39, Badda ward 37 and 38, and Kalachanpur ward 17 and 18.

This programme has been named 'Poribortoner Batighar', or 'Lighthouse of Change'. The areas where these programmes are being conducted are called primary focus areas or PFA, said Borun Sarkar, senior programme officer, Integrated WASH, Dhaka East Urban Programme, World Vision Bangladesh.

He took me around two centres that day. One was the Nurer Chala High School under Khilbarirtek in Bhatara. The other one was in Kalachanpur.

There is one van for every centre. The vans are decorated with attractive poster on various topics. Some posters are hanging up too. There is a light bulb on top of the van. This is the lighthouse. This is an innovation by some youth. They are from Dhaka University.

When World Vision liked their idea, a training module was prepared. Then the programme began in August last year. Initially 26 peer educators were shortlisted. Then 22 were finally selected. They basically provide training.

There are 5 peer educators for every primary focus area (PFA) and 20 participants. Their age ranges from 14 to 18 years. There are both girls and boys among the peer educators and participants.

The programme has 12 sessions, that is, a 12-day programme. There are fixed topics for each of these sessions. There is also an assessment to see how far the participants have learned. There is a remarkable method of making the topics easily understandable through various ways and means.

This programme is being run by the multinational NGO World Vision. This is a pilot project under their reproductive health programme. The objective is to create social awareness in order to break down social taboos, said World Vision Bangladesh's senior director, operations and programme quality, Chandan Z Gomes.