Sex education: Breaking taboos, building knowledge

This pervasive stigma extends to natural health issues, leading to detrimental consequences. I have witnessed my classmates being overwhelmed and frightened when they experienced their first period while at school. It is all too common to hear stories of women with cervical or breast cancer seeking medical help only when it is too late, often resulting in tragic outcomes
Despite repeated occurrences and various crimes, our education system and families often turn a blind eye when it comes to providing children with age-appropriate sex education due to prevailing social stigma and stereotypes.
Recently, I came across a distressing incident; a 16-year-old girl was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had been silently suffering from excruciating pain for several years but chose not to confide in anyone, not even her mother. The seriousness of her condition became apparent when her younger brother accidentally hit her chest with a cricket ball while they were playing.
When questioned about her reasons for not seeking help earlier, she simply expressed her embarrassment. Currently, the girl's parents are in the process of arranging treatment for her in India. This incident raises numerous pressing questions about the social stigma that forces individuals to endure unbearable pain rather than reaching out for support. What are the underlying societal beliefs and stereotypes that contribute to this situation?
Our society remains entrenched in a culture of silence when it comes to discussing our bodies and bodily functions. There is an unspoken rule against mentioning genitals or openly acknowledging the need to use the restroom. We carry a collective sense of shame when it comes to discussing topics such as love, abuse, and sexuality.
Sex education encompasses a wide range of essential topics, including knowledge about reproductive organs, reproductive health, understanding sexual violence, challenging gender norms, exploring sexuality, fostering respect for all gender identities, breaking societal taboos, and nurturing self-confidence.
It is not necessary that the comprehensive sex education should be provided to only someone who is sexually active. It should be started from elementary school level. The parents rather than being unnecessarily uncomfortable should realise that age-appropriate knowledge of body parts and abuse will keep their children safe
By providing comprehensive sex education, we can bridge the gap in knowledge and understanding. It dispels misconceptions, removes shame and fear, and cultivates a healthier and more accepting society.
We all read a horrifying incident transpired in India where a 30 year-old brother killed his 12 year-old sister after spotting blood stain on her clothes. The brother thought the girl had had 'immoral' sex with somebody whereas the girl was on her first menstruation period. While the married brother had no idea about period blood, the girl also could not explain as she had no idea about reaching menarche- when a girl menstruates for the first time.
It is a deeply concerning reality that many girls experience sexual violence within their own families. The presence of social stigma and taboos, ingrained from an early age, often prevents them from confiding in a trusted adult. Adding to this, males are often observed mocking female reproductive health and natural processes such as menstruation, pregnancy, or ailments related to the reproductive system. Consequently, both females and males may feel compelled to conceal instances of sexual abuse or diseases affecting their reproductive organs due to the associated stigma and taboo.
World Health Organisation (WHO) approves that Comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) provided young people with accurate, age-appropriate information about sexuality and their sexual and reproductive health, which is critical for their health and survival.
While CSE programmes will be different everywhere, the United Nations’ technical guidance – which was developed together by UNESCO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, UNAIDS and WHO – recommends that these programmes should be based on an established curriculum; scientifically accurate; tailored for different ages; and comprehensive, meaning they cover a range of topics on sexuality and sexual and reproductive health, throughout childhood and adolescence.
Proper knowledge of sexuality and body parts children and young people can determine which behaviours are appropriate and which are not. Sexuality education makes them less vulnerable to abuse.
The UN’s international guidance calls for children between the age of 5 and 8 years to recognize bullying and violence, and understand that these are wrong. It calls for children aged 12–15 years to be made aware that sexual abuse, sexual assault, intimate partner violence and bullying are a violation of human rights and are never the victim’s fault.
Finally, it calls for older adolescents – those aged 15–18 – to be taught that consent is critical for a positive sexual relationship with a partner.
Through proper education, they can have clear knowledge about the matter from teachers or families rather than the inappropriate sources like social media, movies or peer groups
Sex education is not only about reproductive health and abuse rather it also provides additional knowledge of gender norms, powers and rights. In conservative societies gender norms often is closely related to intense patriarchy. Having knowledge may enable girls and women to exert their rights to consenting, being more empowered in relationship and preventing violence within the family.
Furthermore, it is crucial to engage men and boys in conversations about gender equality, consent, and respectful behavior.
Our education curriculum can incorporate the UN global guidance on sexuality education. The guideline outlines a set of learning objectives beginning at the age of 5. These are intended to be adapted to a country’s local context and curriculum. The document itself details how this process of adaptation should occur, including through consultation with experts, parents and young people, alongside research to ensure programmes meet young people’s needs.
The main reason of the persisting taboo or stigma in our society is that parents or teachers assume that talking about reproductive organ, system or health may encourage young people in engaging sexual activities. Denial or keeping quiet makes the entire thing more vague, confusing and resulting in dangerous consequences such as STD, unwanted pregnancy, sexual abuse and even death.
Several organisations such as United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UNICEF conduct different programmes worldwide to provide age appropriate sexuality education to young people. Parents and educational institutions can follow this and teach the children accordingly.
Breaking the taboo is the most essential. For that massive campaign by both government and community is necessary.
In a world where silence harms and knowledge heals, let's break the chains of stigma and ignite a brighter tomorrow. By embracing sex education with empathy and understanding, we empower our youth to navigate their paths with confidence and compassion. In breaking taboos, we sow seeds of understanding and nurture a world where dignity and respect reign.