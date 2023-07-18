Sex education: Breaking taboos, building knowledge

Despite repeated occurrences and various crimes, our education system and families often turn a blind eye when it comes to providing children with age-appropriate sex education due to prevailing social stigma and stereotypes.

Recently, I came across a distressing incident; a 16-year-old girl was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had been silently suffering from excruciating pain for several years but chose not to confide in anyone, not even her mother. The seriousness of her condition became apparent when her younger brother accidentally hit her chest with a cricket ball while they were playing.

When questioned about her reasons for not seeking help earlier, she simply expressed her embarrassment. Currently, the girl's parents are in the process of arranging treatment for her in India. This incident raises numerous pressing questions about the social stigma that forces individuals to endure unbearable pain rather than reaching out for support. What are the underlying societal beliefs and stereotypes that contribute to this situation?