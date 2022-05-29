"All clothes have equal rights"

Four men and women physically and mentally harassed her that day. They had beaten her up along with her friends and publicly kept tugging at her top. There were a lot of people at the scene but, they didn't do much to stop it.

Finally, she and her friends took refuge inside the station master's room and came out only when police arrived.

This incident is a big blow to 'sartorial equity' in our country. It proves that, more or less people in the country consider some type of clothes more appropriate than others for women. And, in certain cases they can become violent in support of what they deem to be appropriate.

This example bears proof of our growing intolerance towards 'others', or people different from us. If this trend keeps going unabated, people will start complaining about more and more things in future. Soon, there will come the day, when they will object to things that are considered appropriate now.