Pat Carroll, Disney villain Ursula's voice in "The Little Mermaid," passes away

Hollywood actor and comedian Pat Carroll who spent decades on television before transitioning to a voiceover career in which she played the evil sea witch Ursula in The Little Mermaid, has passed away. She was 95 years old.

Carroll died Saturday of pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, her daughter Kerry Karsian told the media.

According to reports, Red Buttons, Jimmy Durante, Mickey Rooney, Steve Allen, and Charley Weaver were among those who used Carroll to make their presentations funnier because of her bubbly nature, screwball humour, and exquisite timing.