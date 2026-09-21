TIFF comes to a close: Which films took home the top prizes?

Spanish filmmakers Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s ‘La Bola Negra’ has won the People’s Choice Award, the main audience-voted honour at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), bringing the curtain down on 11 days of cinema from around the world.

But among the winners announced on the festival’s final day on Sunday was another film carrying a story from one of the world’s most devastated places. Palestinian filmmaker Hosam Abu Dan’s ‘Thirteen in Gaza’, centred on a 13-year-old girl growing up amid war and displacement in the Gaza Strip, won the NETPAC Award.

Indian filmmaker Theja Rio’s ‘Angh’ also emerged as a major winner, taking the Platform Prize, TIFF’s juried competition award. In all, 12 awards were announced at TIFF Lightbox on Sunday as the festival concluded its 51st edition.